Who is Aunt Lou' to help kick off museum series

Joyce Jefferson, left, portrays Lucretia Marchbanks, right, in a performance of "Who is Aunt Lou?" She'll repeat the performance Saturday at the Rockpile Museum. Joyce Jefferson, left, portrays Lucretia Marchbanks, right, in a performance of "Who is Aunt Lou?" She'll repeat the performance Saturday at the Rockpile Museum.

