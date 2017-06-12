South Dakota city plans major development for 2018
A year after completing a $14 million reconstruction of U.S. Highway 85 and a week before it opens a new $6.5 million visitor center, a western South Dakota city is already looking to the future and a major revamp of the tourist town's northern entrance. The Rapid City Journal reports that Deadwood city planners met last week with a design team to chart a major 2018 project on U.S. Highway 14A that will involve city, state and federal governments.
