South Dakota city plans major development for 2018

A year after completing a $14 million reconstruction of U.S. Highway 85 and a week before it opens a new $6.5 million visitor center, a western South Dakota city is already looking to the future and a major revamp of the tourist town's northern entrance. The Rapid City Journal reports that Deadwood city planners met last week with a design team to chart a major 2018 project on U.S. Highway 14A that will involve city, state and federal governments.

