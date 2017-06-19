Cheech and Chong coming to Deadwood

Cheech and Chong will be bringing their live show with both music and comedy to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Event Center on Saturday, November 11 at 8 p.m. "We are incredibly happy to bring these multi-talented performers to Deadwood Mountain Grand," said Susan Kightlinger, General Manager for Deadwood Mountain Grand. "This is going to be an amazing show."

