Deadwood Movie Script Is Finished, Sa...

Deadwood Movie Script Is Finished, Says W. Earl Brown

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: IGN

W. Earl Brown, the actor who plays Dan Dority in Deadwood , has confirmed the script for HBO's highly-anticipated TV movie is complete. Brown shared the news in a string of posts on Twitter , saying "I've read the Deadwood film script.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IGN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deadwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12) May 1 Musikologist 14
Robert harkins Apr 23 Smh 1
News New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15) Apr 6 annasmart 8
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10) Apr '17 Bucky Goldstein 18
News Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack... Mar '17 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09) Mar '17 Joeyscrima 4
News Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09) Mar '17 Slim 35
See all Deadwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deadwood Forum Now

Deadwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deadwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Deadwood, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,628 • Total comments across all topics: 280,789,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC