Patricia Shumway-Baker
Patricia Shumway-Baker returned to the arms of our Father in Heaven on April 23, 2017.Pat was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on February 5, 1938 to Gilbert H. Johnson and Dorothea M. Welsh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tooele Transcript Bulletin On-line.
Comments
Add your comments below
Deadwood Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Musikologist
|14
|Robert harkins
|Apr 23
|Smh
|1
|New chiropractic CEO cracks glass ceiling at Ph... (Jan '15)
|Apr 6
|annasmart
|8
|Who do you support for U.S. House in South Dako... (Oct '10)
|Apr '17
|Bucky Goldstein
|18
|Calamity Jane review: Virginia Gay and Co whack...
|Mar '17
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Agents Booking Bands for Sturgis Rally (Apr '09)
|Mar '17
|Joeyscrima
|4
|Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09)
|Mar '17
|Slim
|35
Find what you want!
Search Deadwood Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC