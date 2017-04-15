Deadwood Sees 130 Percent Increase in Felony Drug Arrests
Though this city in western South Dakota saw fewer incidents of violent crime and no murders in 2016, it has seen a 130 percent increase in felony drug arrests. Nearly 90 percent of felony drug arrests in Deadwood were tied to methamphetamine use and distribution.
