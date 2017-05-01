'Deadwood' Revival Script Finally Delivered to HBO, Says Ian McShane
Ian McShane is an adorably irregular source of information; one minute spoiling Game of Thrones , and the next promising Deadwood updates that never come to pass. The latest rings closer to the latter, as the erstwhile Al Swearengen says the next move is officially HBO's, and a decision might be incoming.
