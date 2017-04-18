"Deadwood" revival script "delivered to HBO," says Ian McShane
PanARMENIAN.Net - The long-agitating "Deadwood" revival project has finally seen the light. Ian McShane , who plays Al Swearengen on the original series, has confirmed that the script "has been delivered to HBO," AceShowbiz reports.
