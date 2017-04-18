Clarification
Some Campbell County Health trustees suggested during a meeting in Deadwood, South Dakota, on Friday that a bond issue on a project to improve patient rooms at Campbell County Memorial Hospital could add to resident taxes in Campbell County. Dalton Huber, chief financial officer for Campbell County Health, said that isn't the case.
