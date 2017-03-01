Old South Dakota Town To Get Developmenta

Old South Dakota Town To Get Developm...

Sunday Feb 19

Deadwood city commissioners have granted a request from the Historic Preservation Commission to update the Old West gambling town's improvement plan. The Black Hills Pioneer reports that it's been 16 years since the city's Comprehensive Improvement Plan has been updated.

