New welcome center will opening in May
Once finished, the $6.3 million project will feature interactive exhibits about Deadwood and its history and offer information for all things you can see and experience in the historic town. "This visitors center is going to give people coming into town a great place to stop and really kind a get their feel for Deadwood," said Jim Heilman, project superintendent with Ainsworth-Benning Construction, Inc. "There hasn't been anything like that, generally you come into Deadwood and you go to the different businesses.
