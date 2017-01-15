Polaris snocross racers swept the top three spots at the AMSOIL Championship Series Pro Open final on Friday, Jan. 20, and Nick Van Strydonk won the Eagle River World Championship on Sunday, Jan. 22, on the famed, half-mile, ice oval. In Friday night's Pro Open snocross final in Deadwood, SD, Polaris racer Ross Martin won for the first time this season.

