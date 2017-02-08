Aki Pihlaja Finishes Third In Deadwoo...

Aki Pihlaja Finishes Third In Deadwood, Expands Lead In Pro Lite Championship

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: SnoWest

Aki Pihlaja survived his first visit to the rough and tumble Days of '76 rodeo arena in Deadwood, SD, escaping the mid-season rounds of the national snocross tour with a third place podium on Friday. Both Pihlaja and Pro Open racer Adam Renheim experienced the difficulties that come with the bump and run style of racing that Deadwood is famous for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SnoWest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Deadwood Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders... Dec '16 Don Birkholz 1
News Glencoe CampResort and Rock'N the Rally sold (Jan '09) Nov '16 Truthfunder 18
News Gangs take over the reservations (Aug '09) Nov '16 Roast Them 33
News Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14) Nov '16 Mojoe 2
rally history Oct '16 dderby111 1
Hells angels give head on the highway to every ... (Jun '11) Sep '16 I kill angels 24
Sturgis Music Selection (Sep '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 13
See all Deadwood Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Deadwood Forum Now

Deadwood Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Deadwood Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Deadwood, SD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,881 • Total comments across all topics: 278,690,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC