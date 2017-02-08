Aki Pihlaja Finishes Third In Deadwood, Expands Lead In Pro Lite Championship
Aki Pihlaja survived his first visit to the rough and tumble Days of '76 rodeo arena in Deadwood, SD, escaping the mid-season rounds of the national snocross tour with a third place podium on Friday. Both Pihlaja and Pro Open racer Adam Renheim experienced the difficulties that come with the bump and run style of racing that Deadwood is famous for.
