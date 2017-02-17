Saloon 10 given George S. Mickelson Great Service Award
The South Dakota Department of Tourism awarded Saloon 10 with the George S. Mickelson Great Service Award. The award recognizes business and organizations that go above and beyond to give excellent customer service to visitors.
