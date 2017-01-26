Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates from Deadwood will be in Grammy Awards' gift bags

Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates from Deadwood, SD will be in the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards Presenter and Performer official gift bags. The rare Fortunato #4 chocolate from Peru, thought to be extinct and just recently rediscovered will be part of Music's Biggest Night ! Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates has created a most delicious gift.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.