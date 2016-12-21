LeAnn Rimes Announces New Album 'Remn...

LeAnn Rimes Announces New Album 'Remnants': Exclusive

Wednesday Dec 7

LeAnn Rimes will return with her 16th studio album, titled Remnants , on Feb. 3, 2017, the singer has revealed exclusively to Billboard . The new set's first single, "Long Live Love" , was released last week.

