Deadwood backs expansion of Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort
A major expansion of Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort has cleared its first hurdle, and Deadwood's mayor says it could cause other hotel operators to "up their game." Infrastructure work for the four-story, 108-room Tru Hotel by Hilton is expected to begin in January after the City Commission approved a $2 million financing plan.
