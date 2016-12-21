Deadwood backs expansion of Cadillac ...

Deadwood backs expansion of Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A major expansion of Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort has cleared its first hurdle, and Deadwood's mayor says it could cause other hotel operators to "up their game." Infrastructure work for the four-story, 108-room Tru Hotel by Hilton is expected to begin in January after the City Commission approved a $2 million financing plan.

Deadwood, SD

