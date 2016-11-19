5 Bighorn Sheep Die From Various Causes Ina
South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks officials say they're concerned about the deaths of five bighorn sheep in the past few weeks, diminishing the herd of 26 animals transplanted last year from Canada. Regional Wildlife Manager Trenton Haffley tells the Rapid City Journal that the first bighorn died Oct. 13 when it fell off a cliff south of Deadwood.
