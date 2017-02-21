Florida speedway race car incident
Michael Brooks, Gary Streek and Kelly Kovski were injured following the crash Sunday night at Volusia Speedway Park in De Leon Springs, 55 miles north of Orlando. One of the victims was taken by air and two by ambulance to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, 20 miles east.
