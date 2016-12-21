Former bookkeeper at People Against Rape charged with forgery after...
A former bookkeeper is accused of falsifying grant documents when she worked for People Against Rape, which caused the Charleston nonprofit to plummet to financial bottom several years ago. The State Law Enforcement Division announced Monday that Joyce Ann Fotheringham, 56, is charged with forgery involving a value of $10,000 or more.
