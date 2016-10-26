Sparton joint venture gets $14.1M in contracts
Sparton Corp. and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics Holdings, announce the award of subcontracts valued at $4.1 million from their ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems joint venture. Subcontracts in the amount of $2.1 million will go to Ultra Electronics USSI and $2 million to Sparton De Leon Springs LLC. ERAPSCO/SonobuoyTech Systems were awarded these contracts for sonobuoys, which are used for detection, classification and localization of adversary submarines during peacetime and combat operations.
