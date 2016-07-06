Trotting fillies impress connections ...

Trotting fillies impress connections in Gold debuts

Jul 6, 2016 Read more: HarnessLink.com

JULY 5, 2016 - Two-year-old trotting fillies were the stars of the show at Georgian Downs on Tuesday evening, making their Ontario Sires Stakes debuts in a trio of $70,000 Gold Series divisions. Winter Sweet Frost kicked things off in the first race with an effortless front-end tour of the Innisfil oval, clocking fractions of :30.2, :59.3 and 1:29.4 on her way to a 1:59.3 victory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HarnessLink.com.

