Volusia to fund operations for Hope Place, DeLand homeless shelter
The sudden departure of a nonprofit's director will not hinder the taxpayer funded shelter plan he helped orchestrate, members of the Halifax Urban Ministries board told the Volusia County Council Thursday. After hearing that assurance, the council unanimously agreed to give Hope Place, a soon-to-open family shelter in Daytona Beach, an additional $400,000 toward operating costs and another $327,000 for capital improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet Rosati
|Jul 4
|Floriduh
|2
|ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11)
|Jul 1
|Pete Stillion
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 30
|kyman
|209
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 30
|kyman
|4
|Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11)
|Jun 29
|Hayzelnutt
|19
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC