Volusia to fund operating costs of two homeless shelters
The Volusia County Council is expected to approve doling out more than a half million dollars Thursday to help run two area homeless shelters. On the table for Thursday's regularly scheduled council meeting are two budget amendments that call for funding operational costs at DeLand's Neighborhood Center of West Volusia and Hope Place, the soon to be constructed family homeless shelter on the corner of Derbyshire Road and Wright Street in Daytona Beach.
