Stepfather arrested after boy found severely malnourished: 'He is not my responsibility'

Brian Hall, 29, faces charges of failing to report suspected child abuse after his 5-year-old stepson was found severely malnourished, couldn't speak or stand and was still using diapers, according to officials. Brian Hall, 29, faces charges of failing to report suspected child abuse after his 5-year-old stepson was found severely malnourished, couldn't speak or stand and was still using diapers, according to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.