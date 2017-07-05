Stepfather arrested after boy found severely malnourished: 'He is not my responsibility'
Brian Hall, 29, faces charges of failing to report suspected child abuse after his 5-year-old stepson was found severely malnourished, couldn't speak or stand and was still using diapers, according to officials.
