Shriners, concerts and model trains: ...

Shriners, concerts and model trains: 10 things to do this week Posted at

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Live music and a parade will be part of the fun as the Shriners International Imperial Session takes over the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach this week. From a model train show at the Volusia County Fairgrounds to concerts at the Daytona Beach Bandshell, here are 10 things to do this week: A marketplace of more than 100 vendors will take place Saturday through Thursday at the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach, as part of the Shriners International Imperial Session.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janet Rosati Jul 4 Floriduh 2
News ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11) Jul 1 Pete Stillion 5
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Jun 30 kyman 209
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 30 kyman 4
News Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11) Jun 29 Hayzelnutt 19
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward Jun 19 Aaa 4
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,999 • Total comments across all topics: 282,302,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC