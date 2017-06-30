Police: Mom charged for leaving son i...

Police: Mom charged for leaving son in hot car

1 hr ago Read more: ABC Action News

A Florida mom was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car while she went shopping. According to South Daytona Beach police, 30-year-old Colleen Walker went inside a Dollar General store last Friday, leaving her son inside the car for about 30 minutes.

