Police: Mom charged for leaving son in hot car
A Florida mom was arrested for leaving her 5-year-old son in a hot car while she went shopping. According to South Daytona Beach police, 30-year-old Colleen Walker went inside a Dollar General store last Friday, leaving her son inside the car for about 30 minutes.
