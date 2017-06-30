Out with a Bang: Fireworks cap off area 4th of July celebrations
As night fell on Volusia and Flagler counties Tuesday, most eyes turned toward the sky. It was time for the annual Independence Day rite of passage - fireworks celebrating the nation's birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet Rosati
|11 hr
|Floriduh
|2
|ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11)
|Jul 1
|Pete Stillion
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 30
|kyman
|209
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 30
|kyman
|4
|Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11)
|Jun 29
|Hayzelnutt
|19
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC