Ormond man accused of pointing shotgun in road rage confrontation
William R. Ramey was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of liquor by underage person. He is accused of pointing the shotgun at Antoinette Saintvil, 48, and her son, Salnave Guillaume, 23, both of Daytona Beach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet Rosati
|Tue
|Floriduh
|2
|ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11)
|Jul 1
|Pete Stillion
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 30
|kyman
|209
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 30
|kyman
|4
|Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11)
|Jun 29
|Hayzelnutt
|19
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC