Mother arrested after son, 5, was starving, couldn't speak or stand, cops say
A woman was arrested Thursday after police found her 5-year-old son severely malnourished, eating bits of cereal off the floor and unable to communicate or walk, the Daytona Beach Police Department said. Investigators with the Department of Children and Families stopped by the boy's home to follow up on a child-neglect investigation, an arrest report states.
