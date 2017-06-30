Mother arrested after boy found severely malnourished
A mother has been arrested after a severely malnourished boy was found in a filthy Daytona Beach apartment eating pieces of old cereal off dirty carpet, police said. The boy was severely underweight and unable to speak, walk or stand, Daytona Beach police said.
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet Rosati
|2 hr
|Floriduh
|2
|ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11)
|Jul 1
|Pete Stillion
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 30
|kyman
|209
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 30
|kyman
|4
|Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11)
|Jun 29
|Hayzelnutt
|19
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
