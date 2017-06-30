Mother arrested after boy found sever...

Mother arrested after boy found severely malnourished

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jul 1 Read more: NBC2 News

A mother has been arrested after a severely malnourished boy was found in a filthy Daytona Beach apartment eating pieces of old cereal off dirty carpet, police said. The boy was severely underweight and unable to speak, walk or stand, Daytona Beach police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC2 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janet Rosati 2 hr Floriduh 2
News ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11) Jul 1 Pete Stillion 5
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Jun 30 kyman 209
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 30 kyman 4
News Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11) Jun 29 Hayzelnutt 19
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward Jun 19 Aaa 4
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,104 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC