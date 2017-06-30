Hot, sunny day draws throngs of July 4 beachgoers
DAYTONA BEACH - No storm clouds, a low tide and 90-degree temperatures all contributed to a crowded beach during what is typically one of the busiest days of the year - a day that attracts vacationers from far and wide. Visitors from Venezuela, Germany and Brooklyn, N.Y., set up tents, towels and beach chairs Tuesday near the Daytona Beach Boardwalk and Pier.
