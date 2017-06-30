Gulf students learn to fly, drive, and boat remotely
Sixteen young scientists from Gulf and Franklin counties recently spent three days on the campus of Gulf Coast State College in Panama City learning the newest “drone” technology. The summer STEM camp was co-hosted by Gulf Coast and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with funding coming through the Panhandle Area Education Consortium .
