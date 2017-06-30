Gulf students learn to fly, drive, an...

Gulf students learn to fly, drive, and boat remotely

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Star

Sixteen young scientists from Gulf and Franklin counties recently spent three days on the campus of Gulf Coast State College in Panama City learning the newest “drone” technology. The summer STEM camp was co-hosted by Gulf Coast and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, with funding coming through the Panhandle Area Education Consortium .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Janet Rosati Tue Floriduh 2
News ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11) Jul 1 Pete Stillion 5
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) Jun 30 kyman 209
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... Jun 30 kyman 4
News Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11) Jun 29 Hayzelnutt 19
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward Jun 19 Aaa 4
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,693 • Total comments across all topics: 282,272,489

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC