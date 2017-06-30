Auction co.: France estate sold for just under $5 million

Because the buyer - whose name has not yet been released - took advantage of a discount offer for bidders who placed their bids in advance, the final sale price of the home was just under $5 million before closing costs, stated a news release Wednesday by Platinum Luxury Auctions.The sale took place at the home overlooking the Halifax River. The most expensive home sale on record in Volusia and Flagler counties is thought to be the $5.25 million sale of an oceanfront home at Hammock Dunes in Palm Coast in 2004. Without the adjustment, the gross price for the France home would have been "right around or above that $5.25 million number," stated David Ashcroft, Platinum's Director of Business Development.

