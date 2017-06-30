3 Things to Do Thursday
They will be performing variety music. For more information, call 386-410-2890. 2. Author Mitchell S. Jackson Presentation and Book-Signing, 7 p.m., Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Jackson will be reading from his debut novel “The Residue Years.” Admission is free and no reservations are required.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Janet Rosati
|Tue
|Floriduh
|2
|ACLU Investigating Complaints Against Daytona B... (Jun '11)
|Jul 1
|Pete Stillion
|5
|Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14)
|Jun 30
|kyman
|209
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|Jun 30
|kyman
|4
|Desert Inn owner Dennis Devlin pleads guilty to... (Apr '11)
|Jun 29
|Hayzelnutt
|19
|Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward
|Jun 19
|Aaa
|4
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Jun 8
|Loveithere
|8
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC