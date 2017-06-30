3 Things to Do Thursday

They will be performing variety music. For more information, call 386-410-2890. 2. Author Mitchell S. Jackson Presentation and Book-Signing, 7 p.m., Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave., Jackson will be reading from his debut novel “The Residue Years.” Admission is free and no reservations are required.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.