West coast Margaritaville: Another Jimmy Buffett-style community coming to Florida

Not content with the Jimmy Buffett-style community coming to Daytona Beach, Minto Communities is bringing another community style inspired by the king of laid-back music to a new marina and 132 luxury residences to its Harbour Isle development on Anna Maria Sound. The homebuilding company is working with Margaritaville Holdings, a company that in March already broke ground for Daytona's planned Latitude Margaritaville, a 6,900-home active adult community in March on the north side of LPGA Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95. “We look forward to bringing Margaritaville's fun, escapism and casual-luxe lifestyle to Harbour Isle,” John Cohlan, Margaritaville's CEO, said in a statement this week.

