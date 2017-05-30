Wawa looking to add 2nd Daytona store
DAYTONA BEACH - With construction finally begun on a gas station/convenience store on Ridgewood Avenue, just south of International Speedway Boulevard, Wawa Inc. has locked its sights on another location that would be its second in the city. The Pennsylvania-based chain held a meeting with residents May 30 at the Midtown Cultural Center to discuss its plans to build a store on the northwest corner of Mason and Nova roads.
