Volusia school officials: Rick Scotta s budget increase not enough to meet needs

While Gov. Rick Scott's push to add $215 million to the state's education budget would relieve local school districts from some of the financial stress they were facing with an anticipated decline in student funding levels, a special session planned for this week isn't likely to provide enough to completely offset a Volusia County's projected $7 million deficit.

