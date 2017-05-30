Volusia County struggles to stop litt...

Volusia County struggles to stop littering on busy beach days

The aftermath of an out-of-town event captured last Saturday evening offers only a snapshot of a problem that spanned every mile of Volusia County's coast after one of the busiest beach weekends in history. The county collected 29.67 tons of trash from the sand and surf in the days that followed - that's about 12 tons more than what's left behind on an average four-day weekend during the summer.

