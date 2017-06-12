US Marshals capture 2nd suspect in ar...

US Marshals capture 2nd suspect in armed robbery of Daytona Tortugas pitcher

The second suspect who was shot during the armed robbery of a Daytona Tortugas pitcher and his girlfriend outside a restaurant has been captured, police said. Andrew Martin, 24, was taken into custody Monday in Miami Gardens by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Daytona Beach police said via Twitter.

