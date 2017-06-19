Unmanned vessel crashes ashore in Day...

Unmanned vessel crashes ashore in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH - An unmanned 34-foot vessel crashed onto the beach near the Silver Beach Avenue approach at full throttle Saturday morning, scaring beachgoers and puzzling lifeguards. After a few hours, the owner of the 10-ton boat was located and contacted, but he told authorities he had not been driving it and no one he knew had taken it out either, said Volusia County Beach Rescue Deputy Chief Aaron Jenkins, who huddled with several of his lifeguards that afternoon, still trying to piece together the chaotic scene.

