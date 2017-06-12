Tag readers capture cop praise, citizens worry

Two loaded firearms, a wad of cash and a bulletproof vest were found last month inside a stolen blue Mazda on Deltona Boulevard. The driver and passenger wound up in handcuffs and never made it to their destination. They were suspected gang members from another state and it was likely they were in town either to kill someone or commit a burglary, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

