Tag readers capture cop praise, citiz...

Tag readers capture cop praise, citizens worry

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Daytona Beach News-Journal Online

Two loaded firearms, a wad of cash and a bulletproof vest were found last month inside a stolen blue Mazda on Deltona Boulevard. The driver and passenger wound up in handcuffs and never made it to their destination. They were suspected gang members from another state and it was likely they were in town either to kill someone or commit a burglary, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Daytona Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Enforcers Motorcycle Club (Nov '14) 4 hr Grunt56 207
News 18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ... 12 hr RuffnReddy 3
News Statue of Ponce the dog gets nudge forward Sun Concerned Citizen 3
daytona beach crime (Mar '16) Jun 8 Loveithere 8
diet Clinic?? Jun 4 lulu 1
nest on Walmart sign Jun 2 passing thru 3
who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08) May 27 cndlaurent 24
See all Daytona Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Daytona Beach Forum Now

Daytona Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Daytona Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Daytona Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,138 • Total comments across all topics: 281,708,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC