Surety Bank taps Nymbus to go digital-first

Surety Bank taps Nymbus to go digital...

NYMBUS Inc., the core banking modernization company, today announced Florida-based Surety Bank has selected NYMBUS SmartCore to digitally transform its banking operations. Surety Bank chose NYMBUS SmartCore, a cloud-based core platform, to provide single, quality digital experiences for its clients and simplify back-end processes and workflows for its employees.

