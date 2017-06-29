South Daytona man accused of striking police officer with car

DAYTONA BEACH - A South Daytona man was arrested following allegations he struck a police officer with his vehicle while speeding away from a traffic stop and led law enforcement on a high-speed chase in three cities before he crashed. Daniel Lilly, 24, was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, prisoner escape and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude.

