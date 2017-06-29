Sheriff: Man shot, killed after takin...

Sheriff: Man shot, killed after taking deputy's stun gun

Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

A man who authorities say took a Florida deputy's stun gun was shot and killed by another law enforcement officer. A Daytona Beach News-Journal report says Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said body camera video showed the man resisting arrest Thursday afternoon at a gas station convenience store.

