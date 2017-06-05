Scott Kent: Dona t let success spoil concert series
After nearly a decade of being in harmony with each other, the city of Daytona Beach and the Friends of the Bandshell have suddenly struck some discordant notes. For the past eight summers, weekends at the Bandshell have included free concerts - local and regional bands on Friday nights, sponsored by the city; and on Saturday evenings, tribute bands emulating big-name acts that are sponsored by Friends of the Bandshell and other merchants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.
Add your comments below
Daytona Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 men arrested in sex sting at Volusia County ...
|23 hr
|TRUTH HURTS
|1
|daytona beach crime (Mar '16)
|Thu
|Loveithere
|8
|diet Clinic??
|Jun 4
|lulu
|1
|nest on Walmart sign
|Jun 2
|passing thru
|3
|who ? leon wilkeson, ask rick howell ( manager ... (Sep '08)
|May 27
|cndlaurent
|24
|Ita s worth braving the crowds for a seat at Th...
|May 18
|Sandi m
|1
|Condos or parking? Volusia-Shores lot dispute e...
|May 18
|Jim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Daytona Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC