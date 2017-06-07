Scientists have done what Einstein said was impossible - used relativity to measure a star's mass
Astronomers scanning the skies with NASA 's Hubble Space Telescope have discovered the bending of one star's light by another star's gravity - and have even used that distortion to measure a star's mass. The findings, published in the journal Science, confirm a key tenet of Albert Einstein's theories even as they offer a new tool with which to explore a fundamental property of stars.
