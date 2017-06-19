Prosecutors will again seek death against Bunnell killer
Cornelius O. Baker, 29, gunned down Elizabeth Uptagrafft on Jan. 7, 2007, after abducting her from her living room then driving her in her own car to Flagler County. A jury recommended death for Baker by 9-3 vote in 2009 and Circuit Judge Kim C. Hammond imposed the sentence.
