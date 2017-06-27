Port Orange woman found with 150 cats, some dead, gets house arrest

DAYTONA BEACH - A Port Orange woman was sentenced to two years of house arrest followed by 3 years probation after pleading no contest to nearly 150 charges of animal cruelty and neglect. In January, police say they discovered nearly 150 cats - many barely alive, some dead and wrapped in garbage bags and still others, pregnant - at Stacey Daraio's Riverside Drive apartment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daytona Beach News-Journal Online.