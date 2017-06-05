Police confirm identity of Daytona man killed in house blaze
DAYTONA BEACH - Police confirmed the identity of the man who died from a house fire Saturday at 520 Ocean Dunes Road. When authorities arrived shortly before 5 p.m., they found Janet Hamer outside her house and she told them her husband, Edwin Hamer, was still inside along with the couple's two dogs, according to a police report.
